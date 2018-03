BRIEF-Quorum Says ‍Received Notice From Community Health Systems It Was Seeking To Terminate Some Agreements

March 20 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* QUORUM - ‍RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT​

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP SAYS ‍SEEKING TO TERMINATE DEAL AS A RESULT OF ALLEGED BREACHES BY COMPANY OF SSC TSA AND IT TSA -SEC FILING​

* QUORUM HEALTH - ‍ CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS

* QUORUM HEALTH CORP - ‍NOTICE FROM CHS PROVIDES OPTION TO DISCUSS TERMINATING RECEIVABLES COLLECTION AGREEMENT, ELIGIBILITY SCREENING SERVICES AGREEMENT

* QUORUM HEALTH -‍CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS​ ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2u0WpKw) Further company coverage: