March 26 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF PAUL COWAN, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* QUOTIENT LTD - ‍HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* QUOTIENT LTD - ‍FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​