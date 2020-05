May 1 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED ANNOUNCES CE MARK FOR ITS SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) ANTIBODY MICROARRAY

* QUOTIENT LTD - MOSAIQ COVID-19 ANTIBODY MICROARRAY IS DESIGNED AS A SEROLOGICAL DISEASE SCREEN SPECIFIC TO COVID-19