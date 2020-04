April 21 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED ANNOUNCES SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) ANTIBODY TEST PERFORMANCE UPDATE

* QUOTIENT LTD - CAN NOW OFFER MOSAIQ COVID-19 ANTIBODY MICROARRAY AS A RESEARCH-USE-ONLY PRODUCT IN EUROPE AND U.S.