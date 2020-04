April 27 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED ANNOUNCES SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) ANTIBODY TEST FINAL PERFORMANCE DATA

* QUOTIENT -EXPECTS TO COMPLETE CE MARKING PROCESS, SUBMISSION OF FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR MOSAIQ COVID-19 ANTIBODY MICROARRAY IN A FEW DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: