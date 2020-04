April 6 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODY TEST DEVELOPMENT

* QUOTIENT LTD - ONE MOSAIQ INSTRUMENT CAN PROCESS UP TO 3000 ANTIBODY TESTS PER DAY

* QUOTIENT LTD - PLAN TO START MANUFACTURING AT OUR ISO13485 CERTIFIED FACILITY IN SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: