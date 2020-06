BRIEF-Quotient Provides Update On COVID-19 Antibody Test Progress

June 9 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST PROGRESS, OTHER KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND Q4 AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

* QUOTIENT LTD - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $8.7 MILLION VERSUS $8.3 MILLION

* QUOTIENT LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* QUOTIENT LTD SEES 2021 TOTAL PRODUCT SALES OF ALBA BY QUOTIENT REAGENTS IN RANGE OF $32 TO $34 MILLION

* QUOTIENT LTD - DEVELOPED COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST

* QUOTIENT LTD - SEVERAL CUSTOMER CONTRACTS SIGNED FOR MOSAIQ SYSTEM AND COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST