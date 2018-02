BRIEF-Quotient Sees FY 2018 Revenue $24.1 Million To $24.6 Million

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd:

* QUOTIENT LIMITED UPDATES ON STATUS OF MOSAIQ PERFORMANCE AND PROVIDES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $24.1 MILLION TO $24.6 MILLION

* ‍PRODUCT SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $23.3 TO $23.8 MILLION​

* SEES ‍OPERATING LOSS IN RANGE OF $70.0 TO $75.0 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018​

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.47​