BRIEF-Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Qtrly Net Loss Per Share $0.12

May 1 (Reuters) - Quotient Technology Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $87 MILLION TO $90 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $86.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $86.9 MILLION

* COMPANY AUTHORIZED $100M STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM

* TRANSACTIONS TOTALED 1.0 BILLION IN Q1 2018, UP 29% OVER Q1 2017

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q2 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $12.0 MILLION TO $14.0 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $65.0 MILLION TO $73.0 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $390.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $390.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $90.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S