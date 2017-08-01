FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quotient Technology Q2 revenue $74.5 mln versus I/B/E/S view $73.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Quotient Technology Q2 revenue $74.5 mln versus I/B/E/S view $73.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Quotient Technology Inc

* Quotient Technology Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results, names mir aamir ceo, steven boal executive chairman

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $81 million to $84 million

* Q2 revenue $74.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $73.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $317 million to $323 million

* Quotient Technology Inc says raises full-year guidance

* Quotient Technology Inc says adjusted ebitda for q3 2017 is expected to be in range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million

* Quotient Technology Inc says adjusted ebitda for full year 2017 is expected to be in range of $45.0 million to $48.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $313.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $73.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.