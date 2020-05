May 12 (Reuters) - Qwamplify SA:

* H1 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN EUR 8.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVER THE FULL YEAR, OPERATING RESULTS SHOULD DECLINE BUT STAY POSITIVE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DROP IN ACTIVITY SHOULD BE SIGNIFICANT DURING Q3 AND COULD CONTINUE OVER END OF YEAR

* EXPECTS LOWER RESULTS DURING H1