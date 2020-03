March 19 (Reuters) - Qwamplify SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE ALL POSSIBLE ARRANGEMENTS TO ENSURE BUSINESS CONTINUITY, SERVICES ARE MAINTAINED FOR ALL CLIENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: A NUMBER OF CAMPAIGNS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE LAST WEEK, PARTICULARLY IN THE TOURISM SECTOR