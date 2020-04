BRIEF-Qwamplify: Two New Strategic Acquisitions, Updates On COVID-19 Impact

April 30 (Reuters) - Qwamplify SA:

* TWO NEW STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS IN THE CONTEXT OF ANTICIPATING THE END OF THE HEALTH CRISIS

* GROUP TO ACQUIRE : 100% OF THE DIGITAL AGENCY LA REVANCHE DES SITES (LRDS)

* TO ACQUIRE 87.65% OF DIGITAL AGENCY MEET YOUR DATA (MYD)

* QWAMPLIFY WILL CONSOLIDATE THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THESE ACQUISITIONS FROM 1 APRIL 2020, I.E. OVER ITS ENTIRE SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ACQUISITION OF LA REVANCHE DES SITES WILL BE SETTLED FOR 75% IN CASH AND FOR 25% IN QWAMPLIFY TREASURY SHARES

* SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND DIGITAL STRATEGY: GROUP REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO REGAIN PROFITABLE GROWTH AT END OF HEALTH CRISIS

* ON COVID-19: EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS IN 2020 AND THEREFORE SHARP DECLINE IN ITS OPERATING RESULTS, WHICH SHOULD NEVERTHELESS REMAIN POSITIVE

* ACQUISITIONS ARE FINANCED BY THE COMPANY'S CASH , RECENTLY REINFORCED BY THE SALE OF ITS STAKE IN BILENDI IN FEBRUARY 2020 FOR A GROSS AMOUNT OF EUR 10.3 MILLION