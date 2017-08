Aug 10 (Reuters) - R C M Technologies Inc-

* R C M Technologies Inc announces second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 0.2 percent to $45.5 million

* R C M Technologies Inc qtrly ‍diluted net earnings per share data $0.02​

* R C M Technologies Inc - ‍expect to continue to have strong cash flow as operating income for balance of 2017 improves as compared to fiscal 2016​