BRIEF-R1 RCM - On March 20, Entered Into Amendment No. 1 To Credit Agreement Consisting Of $325 Million Term Loan Facility & $100 Million Revolving Credit Facility

March 23 (Reuters) - R1 RCM Inc:

* R1 RCM - ON MARCH 20, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTING OF $325 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY & $100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* R1 RCM - AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $191.1 MILLION INCREMENTAL DELAYED-DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY

* R1 RCM - AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO BE ON SAME TERMS AS ITS EXISTING SENIOR TERM LOAN PROVIDED UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT

* R1 RCM - PROCEEDS OF THE INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WILL BE USED TO FUND THE PURCHASE PRICE FOR SCI AND RELATED EXPENSES

* R1 RCM - TO DATE, CO HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTION TO ITS OPERATIONS FROM ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC