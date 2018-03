March 9 (Reuters) - R1 Rcm Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $850 MILLION TO $900 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF $30 MILLION TO $55 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.44

* QTRLY NET SERVICES REVENUE OF $140.3 MILLION, UP $17.1 MILLION SEQUENTIALLY

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $50 MILLION TO $55 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: