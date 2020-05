May 5 (Reuters) - R1 RCM Inc:

* R1 RCM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $320.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $318.8 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* SUSPENDING PRIOR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 20, 2020

* EXPECTS TO PROVIDE UPDATED 2020 GUIDANCE WHEN THERE IS IMPROVED VISIBILITY INTO REVENUES FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA