Feb 20 (Reuters) - R1 RCM Inc:

* QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $314.0 MILLION

* SEES 2020 GAAP OPERATING INCOME OF $145 MILLION TO $165 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $260 MILLION TO $275 MILLION

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: