October 31, 2017 / 8:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-R1 RCM reports qtrly loss per share ‍$0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - R1 RCM Inc:

* R1 RCM reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $425 million to $450 million

* R1 RCM Inc qtrly loss per share ‍$0.08

* R1 RCM Inc qtrly ‍gaap net services revenue of $123.2 million, up $23.8 million sequentially​

* R1 RCM Inc sees 2017 ‍gaap operating loss of $25 million to $30 million​

* R1 RCM Inc - sees ‍fy adjusted ebitda of $0 to positive $5 million​

* R1 RCM Inc - ‍“remain on track to exit 2017 at an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $650 million.”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

