March 18 (Reuters) - R22 SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT SITUATION ON DIGITAL COMMUNICATION MARKET IN LONG-TERM MAY HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON DIGITALIZATION AND AUTOMATIZATION OF BUSINESS PROCESSES IN MANY SECTORS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POSSIBLE POSTIVE IMPACT ON DIGITALIZATION AND AUTOMATIZATION OF BUSINESS PROCESSES MAY CAUSE INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS OFFERED BY GROUP