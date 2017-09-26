FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens
September 26, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Pegas says R2G holds 74.73 percent stake after voluntary bid

* notification was made in connection with the revocable acceptances received by R2G Rohan Czech in the context of the voluntary takeover bid

* investment firm R2G, previously the second largest shareholder in Pegas with a 10.82 percent stake, said in July its investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech would bid 1,010 crowns per share, valuing Prague-listed Pegas at 8.9 billion crowns

* offer ended on Monday Further company coverage:

