April 2 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS

* ‍RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS HAS BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF ABOUT 7.1 PERCENT OF BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ COMMON STOCK​

* RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS "SERIOUS CONCERNS" ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS' PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS "DILUTIVE IMPACT" ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS