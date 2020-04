BRIEF-RA International Says Certain Projects Forecast To Commence In H2 2020 Will Now Take Place During 2021

April 1 (Reuters) - RA International Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* RA INTERNATIONAL HAS BEEN ASSESSING POTENTIAL EFFECTS PANDEMIC MAY HAVE ON ITS BUSINESS

* UP UNTIL VERY RECENTLY IMPACT WAS LIMITED TO POTENTIAL SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* COMPANY’S PRIMARY OPERATING ENVIRONMENT, IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS HAVING ON OUR OPERATIONS IS INCREASING.

* ANTICIPATE THAT A NUMBER OF PROJECTS WILL BE DELAYED

* LIAISING WITH CLIENTS WHO, AS WITH CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS, HAVE REQUESTED WE LIMIT NUMBER OF STAFF WORKING AT THEIR FACILITIES

* , CERTAIN PROJECTS FORECAST TO COMMENCE IN H2 2020 WILL NOW TAKE PLACE DURING 2021.

* THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR A MATERIAL EFFECT ON OUR FY20 FINANCIAL RESULTS AS A RESULT OF CURRENT SITUATION

* DO NOT BELIEVE THAT COVID-19 WILL NECESSARILY RESULT IN CANCELLATION OF CONTRACTED PROJECT ACTIVITY