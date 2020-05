May 15 (Reuters) - Ra Medical Systems Inc:

* RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 11.8 MILLION UNITS, UP TO 11.8 MILLION PRE-FUNDED UNITS - SEC FILING

* RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - EACH UNIT CONSISTING OF ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND ONE WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Source: (bit.ly/2WXQIYW) Further company coverage: