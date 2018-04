April 25 (Reuters) - Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF RA101495 SC PHASE 2 GMG CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN AT THE 70TH ANNUAL AAN MEETING

* RA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REMAINS ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA FROM RA101495 SC PHASE 2 GMG STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: