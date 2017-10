Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rabobank:

* RABOBANK - SALE OF STAKE IS IN LINE WITH RABOBANK‘S STRATEGY TO OPTIMISE BALANCE SHEET, PARTLY THROUGH SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS (CORRECTS SOURCE)

* RABOBANK SELLS ITS 9.74% STAKE IN VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN‍​

* RABOBANK - SHARES WERE SUCCESSFULLY SOLD AT A PRICE OF EUR 25.10, WHICH REPRESENTS A DISCOUNT OF 4.6% TO YESTERDAY’S CLOSING SHARE PRICE OF EUR 26.30. Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)