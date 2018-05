May 23 (Reuters) - Rada Electronic Industries Ltd:

* RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 RESULTS: STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OF 29% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SEES Q2 REVENUE ABOUT $6.5 MILLION

* RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES - SEES Q2 REVENUES OF ABOUT $6.5 MILLION