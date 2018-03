March 28 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF ENTITLE DIRECT

* RADIAN GROUP INC - ‍NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED.​

* RADIAN GROUP INC - ‍ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND​