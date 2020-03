March 25 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* RADIAN ANNOUNCES RECENT ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* RADIAN GROUP INC - SUSPENDS SHARE REPURCHASES TO MAINTAIN ITS CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY POSITION

* RADIAN GROUP INC - UNABLE TO PREDICT OR ESTIMATE ULTIMATE IMPACT ON BUSINESS OR BUSINESS PROSPECTS