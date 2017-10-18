BRIEF-Radian enters into three-year, $225 mln unsecured revolving credit facility​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* Radian improves financial flexibility, strengthens capital structure and provides update on restructuring of services business

* Radian Group Inc - ‍on October 16, 2017, Radian entered into a three-year, $225 million unsecured revolving credit facility​

* Radian Group Inc - ‍terms of credit facility include an option to increase capacity during term of agreement, up to a total of $300 million​

* Radian Group - ‍committed to a estructuring plan for services segment and expects to incur pretax charges of approximately $12 million in Q3​

* Radian Group Inc - ‍as part of restructuring plan, Radian has eliminated position of president of services business​

* Radian - ‍additional pretax charges of about $8 million are expected to be recognized related to restructuring of services segment​ within next 12 months