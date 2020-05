May 6 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, MAINTAINED $648.2 MILLION OF AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

* EXPECTS IMPACTS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT ITS RESULTS IN Q2 AND IN FUTURE