Feb 13 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* RADIAN ANNOUNCES ENHANCED COMMITMENT TO RETURN CAPITAL TO STOCKHOLDERS

* RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS INCREASES CASH DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $.0025 TO $0.125 PER SHARE

* RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS INCREASE TO COMPANY'S EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM $200 MILLION TO $475 MILLION