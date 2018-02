Feb 1 (Reuters) - Radian Group Inc:

* RADIAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 REVENUE $40.7 MILLION VERSUS $52.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, WAS $13.90 AN INCREASE OF 4 PERCENT COMPARED TO $13.39 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: