March 13 (Reuters) - Radiant Logistics Inc:

* RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES STOCK BUY BACK PROGRAM

* RADIANT LOGISTICS INC - BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO 5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)