April 6 (Reuters) - Radici Pietro Industries & Brands SpA :

* EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION AT CAZZANO SANT’ ANDREA PLANT IN ITALY UNTIL APRIL 13

* EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION AT PLANT IN HUNGARY UNTIL MAY 4

* ADMINISTRATIVE AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES OF GROUP STILLL IN OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)