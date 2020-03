March 31 (Reuters) - Radici Pietro Industries & Brands SpA :

* PROFORMA FY NET PROFIT EUR 5.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROFORMA FY SALES EUR 59.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFORMA EUR 60.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF COVID-19 SO FAR