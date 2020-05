May 20 (Reuters) - Radient Technologies Inc:

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION EQUITY OFFERING

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - PROPOSED OFFERING OF 25 MILLION UNITS AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF $0.20 PER UNIT

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - EACH UNIT WILL BE COMPRISED OF ONE COMMON SHARE IN CAPITAL OF CO AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT