March 18 (Reuters) - Allied Corp:

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - ALLIED WILL FACILITATE SUPPLY AND PURCHASE OF HIGH QUALITY CBD DISTILLATE AND ISOLATE BETWEEN LICENSED CULTIVATORS AND LICENSED BUYERS

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - ALLIED WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FULL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

* ALLIED CORP. AND RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO FACILITATE CBD PRODUCTS TO BE SOLD IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: