Feb 28 (Reuters) - Radient Technologies Inc:

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. REPORTS RECORD REVENUE AND RECORD GROSS PROFIT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

* RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY REVENUES OF $11.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 805% OVER FISCAL Q2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: