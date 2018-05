May 23 (Reuters) - Radisys Corp:

* RADISYS CORP - ON MAY 18, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH MARQUETTE BUSINESS CREDIT, LLC

* RADISYS -AMENDMENT MODIFIES CRITERIA THAT CERTAIN ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE MUST MEET IN ORDER TO BE CONSIDERED ELIGIBLE ACCOUNTS/ELIGIBLE FOREIGN ACCOUNTS