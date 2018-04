April 9 (Reuters) - Radisys Corp:

* RADISYS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER REVENUE EXCEEDING HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE

* Q1 REVENUE $25.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $22.5 MILLION

* GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE WITHIN PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF ($0.12) TO ($0.08) PER SHARE