Radisys Corp:

* RADISYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 REVENUE $26.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $24.4 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 TO $0.08

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $20 MILLION TO $22 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER QUARTERLY NON-GAAP PROFITABILITY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018