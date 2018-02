Feb 26 (Reuters) - Radisys Corp:

* RADISYS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SAYS STEVE DOMENIK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* RON DE LANGE AND HUBERT DE PESQUIDOUX EACH RESIGNED FROM BOARD

* ‍EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UPON RESIGNATIONS, SIZE OF CO‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WAS REDUCED FROM SIX TO FOUR DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: