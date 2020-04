April 28 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc:

* RADIUS HEALTH ANNOUNCES CEO LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* RADIUS HEALTH INC - JESPER HOEILAND TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* RADIUS HEALTH INC - KELLY MARTIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO

* RADIUS HEALTH INC - IN ORDER TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION, JESPER HAS AGREED TO SERVE AS A SENIOR ADVISOR TO COMPANY