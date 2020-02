Feb 27 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc:

* RADIUS HEALTH ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.77 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY PRODUCT REVENUE $55.7 MILLION VERSUS $34.4 MILLION

* 2020 TYMLOS U.S. NET REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $220 AND $235M