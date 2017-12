BRIEF-Radius Health Expects CHMP To Issue Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization Application Of Abaloparatide-Sc during H1 2018

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc:

* RADIUS HEALTH ANNOUNCES THAT THE COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE (CHMP) WILL ISSUE A THIRD DAY-180 LIST OF OUTSTANDING ISSUES IN ITS REGULATORY REVIEW OF ABALOPARATIDE-SC, A BONE BUILDING AGENT FOR THE TREATMENT OF OSTEOPOROSIS IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN AT INCREASED RISK OF FRACTURE

* RADIUS HEALTH-EXPECTS COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE TO ISSUE AN OPINION REGARDING MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION DURING H1 2018