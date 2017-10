Aug 8 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc

* Radius Health announces pricing of $300 million of 3.00 percent convertible senior notes due 2024

* Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year at rate of 3.00 percent per year

* Estimates that net proceeds from offering of notes will be approximately $290.8 million