March 22 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc:

* RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE-SC

* RADIUS HEALTH INC - EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

* RADIUS HEALTH - INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION

* RADIUS HEALTH INC - ‍CHMP COMMUNICATED A NEGATIVE TREND VOTE ON BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE FOR CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ABALOPARATIDE-SC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: