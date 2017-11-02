FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Radius Health reports Q3 loss per share $1.31
November 2, 2017 / 8:17 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Radius Health reports Q3 loss per share $1.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Radius Health Inc

* Radius Health Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $1.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radius Health Inc - ‍expects to submit a labeling supplement to FDA in connection with activextend results by end of 2017​

* Radius health inc - ‍expects to reduce size of board from 10 to 9 members​

* Radius Health Inc - believe have sufficient capital to fund development plans, U.S. Commercial and other operational activities for not less than 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

