BRIEF-Radnet Q4 Revenue Up 4.7 Percent

March 8 (Reuters) - Radnet Inc:

* RADNET REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND RELEASES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4.7 PERCENT TO $235.6 MILLION

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET COMMON STOCKHOLDERS FOR Q4 WAS $0.13 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $950 MILLION - $975 MILLION

* RADNET - Q4 NET INCOME IS ADJUSTED FOR 1-TIME $13.5 MILLION NON-CASH INCREASE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN 2017 QUARTER AS A RESULT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT

* IN Q4, SAME CENTER VOLUMES INCREASED 2.5% COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR’S Q4

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $50 MILLION - $55 MILLION

* FOR FY 2018, SEES FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF $50 MILLION - $60 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MILLION - $155 MILLION